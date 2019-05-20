MEGHAN I HARRY PROSLAVILI PRVU GODIŠNJICU BRAKA: S javnosti podijelili dirljivu snimku s nikad viđenim fotografijama

Vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Sussexa raznježili su fanove emotivnim videom s vjenčanja
Meghan Markle i princ Harry jučer su proslavili prvu godišnjicu braka povodom koje su na Instagramu objavili video s nikad viđenim fotografijama s kraljevskog vjenčanja. Riječ je o kratkoj snimci koja je objavljena na njihovom službenom profilu na kojoj su ovjekovječeni neki od trenutaka koje nismo imali prilike vidjeti u časopisima. Tako na jednoj fotografiji princ Charles vodi Meghan ispod ruke, na drugoj vojvotkinja stoji kraj svoje majke Dorije Ragland u crkvi St. George u dvorcu Windsor, a zabilježen je i trenutak u kojemu prinčevi William i Harry nasmijani silaze niz stepenice.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Video je pregledan više od 5 milijuna puta, a fanovi su bili dirnuti čarobnim trenucima s vjenčanja. “Prekrasne uspomene. Divni ste i ludo zaljubljeni. Sretna godišnjica i sve najbolje vama i Archieju“, “Vjenčanje je bilo prekrasno”, “Zaista nevjerojatne fotografije”, “Predivan par”, samo su neki od komentara.
View this post on Instagram
Today The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family. They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago. Photo cred: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
