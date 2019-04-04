MEGHAN I HARRY POSTALI NOVI REKORDERI NA INSTAGRAMU: U samo par dana skupili nekoliko milijuna pratitelja

U srijedu je Instagram stranicu ‘sussexroyal’ pratilo 2,7 milijuna ljudi
Princ Harry i supruga Meghan ostvarili su rekord u brzini kojom su privukli milijun pratitelja na Instagramu, objavila je u srijedu Guinnessova knjiga rekorda. Vojvotkinja i vojvoda od Sussexa otvorili su zajednički profil u utorak i za 5 sati 45 minuta već ih je pratilo milijun osoba.
Prethodni rekorder je bio južnokorejski pjevač K-pop Kang Daniel, kojem je za to trebalo dvostruko više vremena (11 sati i 36 minuta). On je u tome pothvatu za samo nekoliko minuta bio brži od pape Franje (12 sati).
Broj pratitelja vrtoglavo raste
U srijedu je Instagram stranicu mladog kraljevskog para nazvanu “sussexroyal” pratilo 2,7 milijuna pretplatnika. “Dobrodošli na naš službeni Instagram profil, veselimo se što ćemo na njemu dijeliti rad koji nas pokreće, stvari koje podržavamo, važne objave”, napisali su Meghan i Harry u njihovoj prvoj i za sada jedinoj objavi popraćenoj nizom zajedničkih fotografija.
Nekoliko tjedana prije rođenja njihova prvog djeteta, Meghan se tako vratila na društvene mreže nakon što je dosta prije braka s Harryjem u svibnju 2018. zatvorila svoj blog “The Tig” i profil na Instagramu.
