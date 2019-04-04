Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
IMPRESIVNO

MEGHAN I HARRY POSTALI NOVI REKORDERI NA INSTAGRAMU: U samo par dana skupili nekoliko milijuna pratitelja

Foto: AFP Autor: HINA 16:08 04.04.2019

U srijedu je Instagram stranicu ‘sussexroyal’ pratilo 2,7 milijuna ljudi

Princ Harry i supruga Meghan ostvarili su rekord u brzini kojom su privukli milijun pratitelja na Instagramu, objavila je u srijedu Guinnessova knjiga rekorda. Vojvotkinja i vojvoda od Sussexa otvorili su zajednički profil u utorak i za 5 sati 45 minuta već ih je pratilo milijun osoba.

AMERIČKI GLUMAC OTKRIO DOSAD NEPOZNAT DETALJ IZ ŽIVOTA MEGHAN MARKLE: ‘Dolazila je na snimanja…’

Prethodni rekorder je bio južnokorejski pjevač K-pop Kang Daniel, kojem je za to trebalo dvostruko više vremena  (11 sati i 36 minuta). On je u tome pothvatu za samo nekoliko minuta bio brži od pape Franje (12 sati).

Broj pratitelja vrtoglavo raste

U srijedu je Instagram stranicu mladog kraljevskog para nazvanu “sussexroyal” pratilo 2,7 milijuna pretplatnika. “Dobrodošli na naš službeni Instagram profil, veselimo se što ćemo na njemu dijeliti rad koji nas pokreće, stvari koje podržavamo, važne objave”, napisali su Meghan i Harry u njihovoj prvoj i za sada jedinoj objavi popraćenoj nizom zajedničkih fotografija.

MEGHAN I HARRY OTVORILI PROFIL NA INSTAGRAMU: Pogledajte što su odmah objavili

Nekoliko tjedana prije rođenja njihova prvog djeteta, Meghan se tako vratila na društvene mreže nakon što je dosta prije braka s Harryjem u svibnju 2018. zatvorila svoj blog “The Tig” i profil na Instagramu.

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex greets Moroccan officials as Their Royal Highnesses land at Casablanca this evening. This visit, a request of the British Government, is the first official visit to Morocco by Their Royal Highnesses. The Duke and Duchess were welcomed to Morocco by Her Majesty’s Ambassador Thomas Reilly and his wife, Leah – before The Duke of Sussex inspected a Guard of Honour and Their Royal Highnesses were introduced to The Crown Prince of Morocco, Prince Moulay Hassan. During their time here, Their Royal Highnesses will see work being done to promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds. They will also meet some of the country’s young entrepreneurs who are shaping modern Morocco. 📷 1+3: PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

 

 

 

Foto: AFP Autor: HINA 16:08 04.04.2019

