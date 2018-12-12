Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

SAMANTHA ĆE POLUDJETI

MEGHAN DALA OCU ULTIMATUM, ON IZAŠAO U JAVNOST S NJENIM PISMOM: Thomas mora učiniti najtežu stvar da je vrati

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 14:47 12.12.2018

Osim onog očekivanog, da ako želi da poprave svoj odnos mora prestati komunicirati s medijima, Meghan je bila jasna oko još jedne stvari

Od trenutka kada se zaručila za princa Harryja, život bivše glumice Meghan Markle, sve je samo ne jednostavan. Pitanje koje se postavljalo od trenutka kada Thomas Markle nije došao na vjenčanje je – kakav odnos zapravo imaju otac i kćer.

CURI JOŠ SKANDALOZNIH DETALJA O MEGHANINOJ PROŠLOSTI: Vojvotkinjin tata otkrio što se radilo na njezinom prvom vjenčanju

Meghan i Thomas imali su jedan telefonski poziv otkako se u svibnju udala za princa Harryja te mu je tada dala jasan ultimatum. Osim onog očekivanog, da ako želi da poprave svoj odnos mora prestati komunicirati s medijima, Meghan je bila jasna oko još jedne stvari.

Žrtvovanje jedne kćeri, radi druge?

“Ako želi da imaju nekakav odnos, Thomas mora prestati komunicirati s ostatkom svoje obitelji, uključujući Samanthu, koju Meghan krivi za probleme s ocem. Problem je taj da što god da je Samantha učinila, ona je Thomasova kćer, stoga bi to bilo zaista teško. A kada su u pitanju njegovi medijski istupi, on ne zna kako drugačije da privuče Meghaninu pažnju”, rekla je osoba bliska vojvotkinji za Vanity fair.

MEGHAN NIJE JEDINA ‘GREŠNICA’ U KRALJEVSKOJ OBITELJI: Ovih devet skandala javnost još uvijek nije zaboravila

Razočarana Meghan s druge strane misli da ne može vjerovati ocu koji je i neki dan izašao u javnost pokazavši čestitke koje mu je tokom godina slala Meghan za Božić, a jedna od njih je iz 2015. godine.

Vojvotkinja okrenula ploču

“Tatice, zato što si uvijek bio velikodušan i brinuo se o meni, ispunjava me srećom što ti mogu ovo dati ovaj Božić. Volim te beskrajno”, napisala je Meghan te mu uz čestitku poslala 2 000 dolara.

NOVINARKA UOČILA ZANIMLJIV DETALJ U CHARLESOVOM DOMU: On otkriva sve o prinčevom odnosu s Meghan

Čini se kako su takvi dani sada prošlost, a da se obiteljskoj drami ne vidi kraja. Vojvotkinja, baš kao i kraljevska obitelj, odlučila je uopće ne komentirati istupe svoga oca te ga je prekrižila u svom novom životu.

View this post on Instagram

Thomas Markle has done an exclusive interview with Caroline Graham for the Mail on Sunday. It includes several images which I will share over my next few posts. Link to full interview in my bio. This first photo: Thomas Markle revealed this photo of himself with his daughter at her first wedding – banishing rumours he didn't attend. He said it was taken shortly before both he and Doria walked Meghan down the isle. . . . . . . . #thomasmarkle #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #royalwedding #whiteshirt #weddingfashion #weddingdress #jamaicawedding #Princeharry #meghansfirstwedding #exclusiveinterview #mailonsunday #DukeOfSussex #queenelizabethii #kensingtonpalace #princephillip #PrinceWilliam #duchesscatherine #britishroyalty #royals #thewindsors #thesussex #royalbaby #royalinterviews #frogmorehouse #meghanandharry #harryandmeghan #harry #meghan

A post shared by Royal Life Europe (@royal_life_europe) on

View this post on Instagram

Thomas Markle. Father of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. He loved her so much. That love took them both far, until recently. Meghan loves her father. I'm certain that Mr. Markle loves his daughter too…BUT…you CANNOT demand a grown daughter to PROVE her love. You cannot keep insulting her husband's family or threaten your daughter and expect her to reach out to you. Remember when the whole wanted to hear from Mr. Markle but he didn't want to talk?! Remember that?! Well, guess what Mr. Markle? It's your turn to wait now. You did this to yourself. If you don't stop this nonsense, then you may lose your daughter for good. P.S. I am restraining myself from saying a whole lot more than I'd like to say. I'm a Meghan fan so will try my best to be respectful. #ThomasMarkle #ThomasMarkleSr #shameonyou #RachelMeghanMarkle #meghanmarkle #meghan #meg #rachel #duchess #actresstoroyalty #actresstoduchess #AmercanPrincess #RoyalFamily #BritishRoyalFamily #Britishmonarchy #London #England #UnitedKingdom

A post shared by Meghan Duchess of Sussex (@duchessofsussexmeghanmarkle) on

Foto: AFP Autor: Hot.hr 14:47 12.12.2018

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr