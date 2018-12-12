MEGHAN DALA OCU ULTIMATUM, ON IZAŠAO U JAVNOST S NJENIM PISMOM: Thomas mora učiniti najtežu stvar da je vrati

Osim onog očekivanog, da ako želi da poprave svoj odnos mora prestati komunicirati s medijima, Meghan je bila jasna oko još jedne stvari
Od trenutka kada se zaručila za princa Harryja, život bivše glumice Meghan Markle, sve je samo ne jednostavan. Pitanje koje se postavljalo od trenutka kada Thomas Markle nije došao na vjenčanje je – kakav odnos zapravo imaju otac i kćer.
Meghan i Thomas imali su jedan telefonski poziv otkako se u svibnju udala za princa Harryja te mu je tada dala jasan ultimatum. Osim onog očekivanog, da ako želi da poprave svoj odnos mora prestati komunicirati s medijima, Meghan je bila jasna oko još jedne stvari.
Žrtvovanje jedne kćeri, radi druge?
“Ako želi da imaju nekakav odnos, Thomas mora prestati komunicirati s ostatkom svoje obitelji, uključujući Samanthu, koju Meghan krivi za probleme s ocem. Problem je taj da što god da je Samantha učinila, ona je Thomasova kćer, stoga bi to bilo zaista teško. A kada su u pitanju njegovi medijski istupi, on ne zna kako drugačije da privuče Meghaninu pažnju”, rekla je osoba bliska vojvotkinji za Vanity fair.
Razočarana Meghan s druge strane misli da ne može vjerovati ocu koji je i neki dan izašao u javnost pokazavši čestitke koje mu je tokom godina slala Meghan za Božić, a jedna od njih je iz 2015. godine.
Vojvotkinja okrenula ploču
“Tatice, zato što si uvijek bio velikodušan i brinuo se o meni, ispunjava me srećom što ti mogu ovo dati ovaj Božić. Volim te beskrajno”, napisala je Meghan te mu uz čestitku poslala 2 000 dolara.
Čini se kako su takvi dani sada prošlost, a da se obiteljskoj drami ne vidi kraja. Vojvotkinja, baš kao i kraljevska obitelj, odlučila je uopće ne komentirati istupe svoga oca te ga je prekrižila u svom novom životu.
