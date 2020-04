MARKO GRUBNIĆ BIJESAN ZBOG REKREATIVACA NA JARUNU: ‘Vi ste potencijalne ubojice, produžujete ovu agoniju’

View this post on Instagram

I hope and wish you are all OK 👍🏼 Please stay home, better days are coming, so we all need to stay POSITIVE and UNITED in this crisis… 🙏🏼 All my thoughts go to families touched by this virus and people who are worked every day for all of us in so many different, but very important jobs… ❤️ #YouAreOurHeroes I'm soooo proud of you Croatia… #StayStrong