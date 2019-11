MARIJA ŠERIFOVIĆ OTKRILA U KAKVOM JE ODNOSU S KARLEUŠOM: ‘Glupo je da se to priča. Teško je biti Jelenin prijatelj, ali…’

View this post on Instagram

I’m a 6ft tall woman, a mother of two, a fighter, a survivor, I am left handed leo ♌️, “PETA” supporter&vegetarian, LGBT activist 🏳️‍🌈, I’m 41 and I have the best fans in the world! What is your superpower? 😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋😋