MADONNA (61) POZIRALA TOPLES, PA IZAZVALA BURNE REAKCIJE: ‘Je li ti samopouzdanje toliko nisko da se moraš fotkati gola?’

View this post on Instagram

Every Weds for the last few years Black Lives Matter LA, has gathered in front of City Hall to demand the resignation of D.A. Jackie Lacey and to grieve with mothers mourning the loss of their children to police brutality. I urge you to join them next Wed. And every Wed .I did today and had the honor of meeting these two compelling and impassioned activists @janayathefuture and @kendrick38 I cried for two hours feeling the anguish of the mothers who spoke but at the same time I saw hope in the leaders of this generation. #defundthepolice #bld.pwr #blacklivesmatter #endpolicebrutality