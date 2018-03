A little #TBT on this amazing bathing suit everyone was crazy about on me, last summer 👸🏻 • 🔻DO YOU HAVE ANY RECOMMENDATIONS ON BRANDS THAT HAVE SOME AMAZING +SIZE BATHING SUITS AND BIKINIS ??????🔺 I want to be ready on time for hot summer days!! Write me in comments🔖 • • • I loooove trifted shopping and one of my faves on that would definitely be @taapproved girls…i’m following since day 1… thank you for inspiring me that I can be my own designer …& yep! This 👙 costed me 8$ 💃🏻👌 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #ootd #outfitoftheday #lookoftheday #fashion #fashiongram #style #love #beautiful #currentlywearing #lookbook #wiwt #whatiwore #whatiworetoday #ootdshare #outfit #clothes #plussize #fashionista #todayimwearing #instastyle #socialenvy #pinup #instafashion #outfitpost #fashionpost #todaysoutfit #fashiondiaries #plussizemodel #bathingsuit

A post shared by LUCIJA LUGOMER (@lusiluer_plussizemodel) on Mar 22, 2018 at 1:27am PDT