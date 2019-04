LUCIJA LUGOMER SE POVLAČI S INSTAGRAMA? ‘Moj život nije glamurozan i prekrasan i ne želim takvu poruku slati nikome’

View this post on Instagram

Sometimes the best feeling in the World is feeling sexy. The difference with me is that I feel sexy even with all my ‘negativ points’ like cellulite…guuurl, that’s ME & wouldn’t change it for NOTHING!👌 Stay true to yourself. Stay true to your man. Embrace it. Love it. Feel it. Shine. Life’s tooooo short and so beautiful if you see it like that 😘 MWAH! Love you guys and I hope you’ll have a great saturday night!🎊🥂👑