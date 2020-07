LUCIJA LUGOMER POZIRALA U BADIĆU PET MJESECI NAKON POROĐAJA: ‘Celulit, strije i ožiljci su normalni…’

View this post on Instagram

Today, I'm reminding myself and anyone else that needs to hear it that it's ok to EMBRACE the things that we are told we should dislike. Cellulite, spots, scars, and stretch marks are NORMAL, they're human and they're whate makes you YOU. #loveyourself