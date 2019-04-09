LUCIJA LUGOMER POKAZALA KAKO JOJ DOISTA IZGLEDA TIJELO: ‘Netko bi rekao da je ova slika neukusna…’

View this post on Instagram

⚜️House Lannister⚜️ —————————————————————————— Next look i did is inspired by the Lannister house. Red, bronze, pinkish/orange and gold. You say – Cersei pretty much?🤩 Lipstick is metallic wich is not my usual and personal favorite in everyday choice, but it suits this eye look so freaking well!! They for sure know what they are doing with this collection… What do you think of my makeup look? ⚔️ @urbandecaycosmetics X @gameofthrones ⚔️ is almost OUT!!!😱🤩 ____________________________________________________________ 📸Photo by (one and only) – @debela.barbara • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #makeup #instamakeup #cosmetic #cosmetics #urbandecay #fashion #eyeshadow #lipstick #gloss #mascara #palettes #udpartner #lip #lips #forthethrone #concealer #foundation #powder #eyes #eyebrows #lashes #got #gameofthrones #glitter #crease #primers #base #beauty #beautiful