LUCIJA LUGOMER POKAZALA KAKO JOJ DOISTA IZGLEDA TIJELO: ‘Netko bi rekao da je ova slika neukusna…’

Lucija je svojim pratiteljicama na Instagramu uputila još jednu ohrabrujuću poruku
Plus size manekenka Lucija Lugomer u više je navrata dala do znanja da voli svoje obline i da se ne srami svojih nesavršenosti. Na društvenim mrežama ohrabruje svoje pratiteljice da zavole svoje tijelo i da se ne zamaraju tuđim mišljenjima.
View this post on Instagram
Ovo sam ja. Lucija. Lucija bez sminke. Lucija bez popravaka. Lucija bez dodataka. Lucija sa trbuscicem. Lucija sa kosom koja nije isfenirana. Lucija u pidzami. Lucija sa strijama i borama. Lucija sa nepravilnostima. Lucija koja se ne boji niti sebe niti drugih ….a i dalje je Lucija sa osmjehom na licu.♥️ Netko bi rekao da je ova slika ipak neukusna a ja cu vam reci da je iskrena…a toga nam jako, bas jaaaako fali! ——————————————————— Puno je laznog savrsenstva na ovom Instagramu pa bi voljela da barem danas uzmete malo iskrene i sretne energije…da vas inspirira i opusti. Ljeto je ‘iza ugla’ i mnoge zene su vec sada pod velikim pritiskom kako ce izaci na plazu. Pocinju promatrati svoje tijelo u skroz drugacijem pogledu jer je ‘zimski san’ vec itekako zavrsio. Stani. Udahni. Uzivaj. Voli svoje tijelo, zahvali mu se. Ovo sam ja. Iskrena i sretna! I ne, ne treba mi nitko drugi da bi mi to dokazao ili potvrdio. ——————————————————— Ljubim vas na ovaj kisni utorak! ——————————————————— • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #bodypositivity #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #bikini #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #bodygoals
“Ovo sam ja. Lucija. Lucija bez šminke. Lucija bez popravaka. Lucija bez dodataka. Lucija sa trbuščićem. Lucija s kosom koja nije isfenirana. Lucija u pidžami. Lucija sa strijama i borama. Lucija s nepravilnostima. Lucija koja se ne boji niti sebe niti drugih ….a i dalje je Lucija sa osmijehom na licu”, napisala je uz fotografiju na kojoj pozira u pidžami te ponosno pokazuje svoj “višak”, na trbuhu.
“Netko bi rekao da je ova slika ipak neukusna, a ja ću vam reći da je iskrena…a toga nam jako, bas jaaaako fali!”, dodala je.
LUCIJA LUGOMER SE POVLAČI S INSTAGRAMA? ‘Moj život nije glamurozan i prekrasan i ne želim takvu poruku slati nikome’
View this post on Instagram
⚜️House Lannister⚜️ —————————————————————————— Next look i did is inspired by the Lannister house. Red, bronze, pinkish/orange and gold. You say – Cersei pretty much?🤩 Lipstick is metallic wich is not my usual and personal favorite in everyday choice, but it suits this eye look so freaking well!! They for sure know what they are doing with this collection… What do you think of my makeup look? ⚔️ @urbandecaycosmetics X @gameofthrones ⚔️ is almost OUT!!!😱🤩 ____________________________________________________________ 📸Photo by (one and only) – @debela.barbara • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #makeup #instamakeup #cosmetic #cosmetics #urbandecay #fashion #eyeshadow #lipstick #gloss #mascara #palettes #udpartner #lip #lips #forthethrone #concealer #foundation #powder #eyes #eyebrows #lashes #got #gameofthrones #glitter #crease #primers #base #beauty #beautiful
HANA HADŽIAVDAGIĆ PODRŽALA IVANU VIDU: ’90 posto tih dušebrižnica htjelo bi tvoje prezime’
U nastavku je poručila da na Instagramu ima puno lažnog savršenstva te da svojim pratiteljicama želi prenijeti “malo iskrene i sretne energije”. Ljeto je, tvrdi iza ugla i mnoge su žene već sada pod pristiskom kako će izaći na plažu. “Stani. Udahni. Uživaj. Voli svoje tijelo, zahvali mu se. Ovo sam ja. Iskrena i sretna! I ne, ne treba mi nitko drugi da bi mi to dokazao ili potvrdio”, zaključila je uvijek optimistična Lucija.
View this post on Instagram
There’s nothing like a night swim 😉 (citaj – ono kad zaboravis badic pa se nadas da nema nikoga na bazenu jer si u donjem vesu) 🤣 Jel se vama ikada desilo? • • • • • • • • • • Photo by @vule2209 📸 • • • • • • • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #seaside #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #bikini #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #bodygoals
View this post on Instagram
In such a small Country as Croatia, people are so closed minded, unfortunatelly. They jugdge, they don’t accept, they laugh at things they don’t understand…it’s so freaking annoying, frustrating and childish. For the whole 3 years I tried to change things up here in Croatia & really, I don’t know what i’ve changed with my apperience on public scene. I hope I did something right deep down in peoples hearts.😊 I got so much hate instead, more closed doors that you can even imagine because I didn’t want to accept the jobs where they wanted me to be someone i’m NOT! …and I don’t talk much about it because deep down i think those are not the things that need attention here on the social media….this is so called HAPPY PLACE? Or am I wrong?🙂 For example, when you post a picture with your bare skin (talking about pics without boob showing or ass in a thong bikini) you are immediately a whore, bitch, slut…whatever you wanna call it. Here in Croatia, you are not allowed to love your body the way it is – OH! Sorry! It’s ok only if you lose 80+kg in some ‘wheight loss’ tv show. You can’t love yourself, you can’t accept yourself, you can’t accept others and you can’t teach others in that kind of envroinment – it’s almost ‘uselless’. This makes me very confused if I want to stay in Croatia or do something i think I am created for. I want people to all just be happy and you can’t be happy if you don’t accept yourself first…learn that ‘different’ is GOOD because it teaches us to see how unique we all are! That feeling is so freaking priceless!!!! Life is so fast and so short! Ask yourself: ‘Do i really want to avoid my true self and live the life of others or do i want to live my life, grow and one day make such a good joke about it?’ 😃 Take a minute and think about it. ————————————————— • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #bikini #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #fashion #curvygirl
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes the best feeling in the World is feeling sexy. The difference with me is that I feel sexy even with all my ‘negativ points’ like cellulite…guuurl, that’s ME & wouldn’t change it for NOTHING!👌 Stay true to yourself. Stay true to your man. Embrace it. Love it. Feel it. Shine. Life’s tooooo short and so beautiful if you see it like that 😘 MWAH! Love you guys and I hope you’ll have a great saturday night!🎊🥂👑
View this post on Instagram
[PLEASE READ & SHARE FOR BODY POSITIVITY] My thighs and I have been through a lot together…I mean….they’ve quite literally been attached to me for 25 years. To be honest, it was journey to indeed love my body after all that bullying at my school (both elementary and middle school) on the account of my weight. When I was young they were very muscular from professional synchronized swimming i trained for 9 years and all the sport I did back than. I remember many years ago I used to pull the skin and muscle tight around my legs to make them look smaller. It makes me sad to think of of how ashamed i was of such a strong body and at such a young age…All because of OTHERS! It was always: ‘’Lucija, from upper body you look like a model but from your hips down (my stomach was always flat) you’re like another human’’ – and till today I’m like W.T.F. is wrong with people???? My legs have always been the part of my body that get weighter first and as i’ve got older it’s become more noticeable. After all that learning, with such an amazing father support that hold my hand and swiping the tears from my face that probably broke his heart piece by piece seeing me cry because of other people and knowing that he can’t go to school for me…it was one of the best experiences in my life. Why? Because: A) My father is my best friend because he loved me and never showed that i’m less beautiful in any way. B) With my experience I became example to others and for sure changing their lives. C) They take me on an adventure every single day just by getting me out of bed – gotta be grateful for that!!! So – MY thighs, I am sorry for wishing or even thinking you were different – when in fact you are PERFECT for ME.♥️ _________________________________________ . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #modeling #love #style #bodypositive #croatia #lucijalugomer #modelo #beautiful #beautycomesfromwithin #instastyle #styling #fashionable #curvy #curves #photoshooting #ashleygraham #bikini #modellife #curvymodel #fashionblogger #fullfigured #plussizemodel #photoshoot #newface #selfesteem #confidence #fashion #curvygirl
Imaš komentar?