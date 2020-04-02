Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Hot

NIJE BRILJIRALA

LOŠ START ZA MEGHAN MARKLE: Kritičari ‘pokopali’ njen prvi angažman nakon odstupanja s kraljevskih dužnosti

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 15:55 02.04.2020

Meghan se vratila na male ekrane kao naratorica u dokumentarcu o slonovima

Meghan Markle i njen suprug Harry od 31. ožujka i službeno su postali financijski neovisni o kraljevskoj obitelji.

HARRY ĆE SE MORATI ODREĆI TITULE AKO PRIHVATI AMERIČKO DRŽAVLJANSTVO: ‘Njihov se plan vrlo brzo raspao’

Bivša američka glumica stoga nije tratila vrijeme pa je već odradila prvi angažman van dvora, odnosno prvi posao u filmskoj industriji nakon višegodišnje pauze. Naime, posudila je glas u dokumentarnom filmu o slonovima koji se kreću afričkom pustinjom Kalahari i susreću s brojim izazovima.

View this post on Instagram

Ladies who launch! This afternoon in the Woodstock district of Cape Town, The Duchess of Sussex joined inspiring female entrepreneurs who shared their passion for ideas, technology and making a positive social impact. Each of the women shared amazing stories of how they started in business, the journey they’ve been on – successes and struggles – but also their ambitions for the future. Female empowerment and championing women’s rights is a key focus for The Duchess. By taking small actions we can make a big difference. Thank you to the inspiring women The Duchess met today, who are setting this example every day through their dedication and determination. #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images / Sussex Royal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Meghan je dobila ponudu direktno od Disneyjevih producenata, a glas je snimala u Londonu prošle jeseni.

MEGHAN I HARRY PRESELILI U LOS ANGELES: ‘Odlučili su da će proširiti obitelj, ali sada im je najvažnije nešto drugo…’

Ipak, njen prvi angažman van dvora nije oduševio kritičare. Zamjeraju joj to što joj je glas pomalo dosadan te da se previše trudi zadovoljiti publiku.

S druge strane, neki tvrde da se Meghanin glas savršeno uklapa u radnju.

Dokumentarac će se od sutra početi prikazivati na kanalu Disney+, a zasad ima prosječnu ocjenu 3.

Inače, Meghan i Harry nedavno su se preselili u Los Angeles, a u ponedjeljak su objavili posljednju službenu poruku na društvenim mrežama.

