LOŠ START ZA MEGHAN MARKLE: Kritičari ‘pokopali’ njen prvi angažman nakon odstupanja s kraljevskih dužnosti

Meghan se vratila na male ekrane kao naratorica u dokumentarcu o slonovima
Meghan Markle i njen suprug Harry od 31. ožujka i službeno su postali financijski neovisni o kraljevskoj obitelji.
Bivša američka glumica stoga nije tratila vrijeme pa je već odradila prvi angažman van dvora, odnosno prvi posao u filmskoj industriji nakon višegodišnje pauze. Naime, posudila je glas u dokumentarnom filmu o slonovima koji se kreću afričkom pustinjom Kalahari i susreću s brojim izazovima.
Meghan je dobila ponudu direktno od Disneyjevih producenata, a glas je snimala u Londonu prošle jeseni.
Ipak, njen prvi angažman van dvora nije oduševio kritičare. Zamjeraju joj to što joj je glas pomalo dosadan te da se previše trudi zadovoljiti publiku.
S druge strane, neki tvrde da se Meghanin glas savršeno uklapa u radnju.
Dokumentarac će se od sutra početi prikazivati na kanalu Disney+, a zasad ima prosječnu ocjenu 3.
Inače, Meghan i Harry nedavno su se preselili u Los Angeles, a u ponedjeljak su objavili posljednju službenu poruku na društvenim mrežama.
