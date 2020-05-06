LJUDI I DALJE NE MOGU DOĆI K SEBI ZBOG IMENA KOJE JE SINU DAO ELON MUSK: Twitterom se šire razne teorije, neke su stvarno nevjerojatne

Nakon što je Elon Musk na Twitteru otkrio da su on i pjevačica Grimes sinu nadjenuli ime X Æ A-12, društvene mreže preplavile su reakcije. Korisnici su nizali šale, ali i najrazličitije teorije o tome kako je dijete dobilo ime.

‘NARAVNO DA GA JE NAZVAO PO ROBOTU’: Elon Musk dobio šestog sina, a bebino ime je glavna tema na društvenim mrežama

Evo nekoliko teorija:

Elon Musk & singer Grimes are parents to a new boy, her 1st child and his 6th son, whom they named “X Æ A-12 Musk.” Quintessence (a/k/a Æther) is the 5th element. It binds the 4 classical elements: water, fire, earth, and air together. It is the strongest, most powerful element. pic.twitter.com/NELjbySFY3

— Loren Coleman (@CryptoLoren) May 5, 2020