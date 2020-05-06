Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
X Æ A-12

LJUDI I DALJE NE MOGU DOĆI K SEBI ZBOG IMENA KOJE JE SINU DAO ELON MUSK: Twitterom se šire razne teorije, neke su stvarno nevjerojatne

Foto: Profimedia Autor: Hot.hr 18:27 06.05.2020

Elon Musk i pjevačica Grimes sinu su nadjenuli ime X Æ A-12 Musk

Nakon što je Elon Musk na Twitteru otkrio da su on i pjevačica Grimes sinu nadjenuli ime X Æ A-12, društvene mreže preplavile su reakcije. Korisnici su nizali šale, ali i najrazličitije teorije o tome kako je dijete dobilo ime.

‘NARAVNO DA GA JE NAZVAO PO ROBOTU’: Elon Musk dobio šestog sina, a bebino ime je glavna tema na društvenim mrežama

Evo nekoliko teorija:

Elon Musk je u siječnju podijelio fotografiju trudne Grimes te dodao: “x je y”.

ELON MUSK TVRDI DA SU MJERE IZOLACIJE FAŠISTIČKE: Milijarder koristi prilično sličnu retoriku kao i Donald Trump

