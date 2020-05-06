LJUDI I DALJE NE MOGU DOĆI K SEBI ZBOG IMENA KOJE JE SINU DAO ELON MUSK: Twitterom se šire razne teorije, neke su stvarno nevjerojatne

Elon Musk i pjevačica Grimes sinu su nadjenuli ime X Æ A-12 Musk
Nakon što je Elon Musk na Twitteru otkrio da su on i pjevačica Grimes sinu nadjenuli ime X Æ A-12, društvene mreže preplavile su reakcije. Korisnici su nizali šale, ali i najrazličitije teorije o tome kako je dijete dobilo ime.
Evo nekoliko teorija:
Elon Musk & singer Grimes are parents to a new boy, her 1st child and his 6th son, whom they named “X Æ A-12 Musk.” Quintessence (a/k/a Æther) is the 5th element. It binds the 4 classical elements: water, fire, earth, and air together. It is the strongest, most powerful element. pic.twitter.com/NELjbySFY3
— Loren Coleman (@CryptoLoren) May 5, 2020
I got Jão.
X = 10 = J
Æ = ã
A – 12 (count backwards) = O
— Janne — #TeaMelon 🍵🍉 X Æ A-12 – 2050 Mars Pres. (@langejanne) May 5, 2020
X = 10 in Roman numerals, 10 is an angel number representing god and his government on the earth, ‘god said’ appears 10 times in Genesis I. Grimes has a song titled Genesis. Maybe X means Genesis. 🤣
— Tierney Mannion (@tierney_mannion) May 5, 2020
Elon Musk je u siječnju podijelio fotografiju trudne Grimes te dodao: “x je y”.
x is y
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2020
