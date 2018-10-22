Par je u vezi od prošle godine, a sada je svoju ljubav ovjenčao brakom
Zvijezda serije Igra prijestolja Thor Björnsson oženio se svojom djevojkom Kelsey Henson u rodnom Islandu. Par je u vezi od prošle godine, a zanimljivo je da je Thor čak 130 kilograma teži od svoje novopečene supruge. Naime, Kelsey ima 52 kilograma, dok Thor ima 180. Ogromna je i razlika u visini: Thor je visok 206 centimetara, a njegova draga 158.
DIV IZ IGRE PRIJESTOLJA NA UDARU TROLOVA: Objavio fotografiju na kojoj pozira s djevojkom, možete zamisliti u kojem je smjeru sve krenulo
No, čini se da ljubav zaista ne poznaje granice jer su njih dvoje zaljubljeni preko ušiju. Thor se sretnom viješću pohvalio na Instagramu, gdje je objavio fotografiju s vjenčanja.
“Velika je čast što odsad mogu Kelsey Henson zvati svojom suprugom! Moram držati ovu prekrasnu ženu do kraja života! Jako sam uzbuđen zbog svih budućih avantura koje ćemo zajedno doživjeti”, napisao je Thor.
Ponosna supruga
I Kelsey se pohvalila ulaskom u brak.
“Veselim se što ću vući ovog velikog momka svuda sa sobom do kraja života. Thor Björnsson volim te sada i zauvijek, obećajem da ću biti uz tebe kroz sve što nam život donosi. Volim te, dušo”, napisala je na Instagramu.
Looking forward to pulling this big guy around for the rest of my life. ♥️ . @thorbjornsson I love you now and forever and promise to stand by your side through all that life throws at us. I love you baby! 👰🏼🤵🏼
Zezaju ih zbog visine
Thor je ovog ljeta proglašen najsnažnijim čovjekom na svijetu. Proslavila ga je uloga Gregora Cleganea, ‘The Mountaina’, u seriji Igra prijestolja. Korisnici interneta su se često rugali Thoru i Kelsey zbog razlike u visini, no njima to ni najmanje ne smeta.
Never get fully in the frame together….tall with short people problems. Tag your tall or short partner/friends! 😝❤️
We had the most amazing time this weekend at #thescottishgames in Pleasanton California! Hafthor completed a new weight over bar world record of 56lbs at 20.1 feet
When your love gets absolutely mangled by the sun and you can't stop giggling 🤦🏼♀️😂.
All dressed up for a fam jam IKEA date yesterday!!! 🤪❤️
