Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

DIV I LUTKICA

LJUBAV NE POZNAJE GRANICE: Zvijezda ‘Igre prijestolja’ se oženila pola metra nižom i 130 kilograma lakšom curom

Foto: Instagram/Thor Björnsson Autor: Hot.hr 13:51 22.10.2018

Par je u vezi od prošle godine, a sada je svoju ljubav ovjenčao brakom

Zvijezda serije Igra prijestolja Thor Björnsson oženio se svojom djevojkom Kelsey Henson u rodnom Islandu. Par je u vezi od prošle godine, a zanimljivo je da je Thor čak 130 kilograma teži od svoje novopečene supruge. Naime, Kelsey ima 52 kilograma, dok Thor ima 180. Ogromna je i razlika u visini: Thor je visok 206 centimetara, a njegova draga 158.

DIV IZ IGRE PRIJESTOLJA NA UDARU TROLOVA: Objavio fotografiju na kojoj pozira s djevojkom, možete zamisliti u kojem je smjeru sve krenulo

No, čini se da ljubav zaista ne poznaje granice jer su njih dvoje zaljubljeni preko ušiju. Thor se sretnom viješću pohvalio na Instagramu, gdje je objavio fotografiju s vjenčanja.

“Velika je čast što odsad mogu Kelsey Henson zvati svojom suprugom! Moram držati ovu prekrasnu ženu do kraja života! Jako sam uzbuđen zbog svih budućih avantura koje ćemo zajedno doživjeti”, napisao je Thor.

Ponosna supruga

I Kelsey se pohvalila ulaskom u brak.

“Veselim se što ću vući ovog velikog momka svuda sa sobom do kraja života. Thor Björnsson volim te sada i zauvijek, obećajem da ću biti uz tebe kroz sve što nam život donosi. Volim te, dušo”, napisala je na Instagramu.

Zezaju ih zbog visine

Thor je ovog ljeta proglašen najsnažnijim čovjekom na svijetu. Proslavila ga je uloga Gregora Cleganea, ‘The Mountaina’, u seriji Igra prijestolja. Korisnici interneta su se često rugali Thoru i Kelsey zbog razlike u visini, no njima to ni najmanje ne smeta.

Foto: Instagram/Thor Björnsson Autor: Hot.hr 13:51 22.10.2018

Promo

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr