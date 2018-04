LIDIJA BAČIĆ U ZELENOJ HALJINI I LEPTIROVIM KRILCIMA PORUČILA FANOVIMA: ‘Pozdrav od Vile Lille’

On the last day I took her where the wild roses grow And she lay on the bank, the wind light as a thief As I kissed her goodbye, I said, "All beauty must die" And lent down and planted a rose between her teeth #planetlille #istasiglas #lidijaarhiva #wherethewildrosesgrow

A post shared by LIDIJA BAČIĆ LILLE🇭🇷Singer🎤 (@lidijabacic_lile) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:24am PDT