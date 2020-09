LEGENDARNI GLAZBENIK OŠTRO KRITIZIRA KARANTENU: ‘To je smrt slobode. Novo normalno nije normalno’

View this post on Instagram

Please see below a message from The team of Gérard Drouot Productions concerning the Van Morrison L’Olympia performance scheduled for Tuesday 10th March 2020. The safety of our fans in Paris is our main priority at this difficult time. ________________________________ Following the new measures announced yesterday by the French Minister of Solidarities and Health in order to fight the spread of Covid-19 virus, advising to ban gatherings of over 1.000 people on the French Territory, we are able to confirm that Van Morrison will give two performances on the evening on Tuesday March 10th : the first one at 7.30 pm and the second one at 9.30 pm. These timings correspond to each show start, the doors will open at 6.30 pm for the 7.30pm show and at 9.00pm for the 9.30pm show. We ask any concertgoer who is able to arrive early to present themselves for the first show, as this will help ensure all ticket holders are able to access one of the performances. We thank the Artist, L’Olympia and all the concertgoers for their understanding and for their patience. ________________________________ The team of Gérard Drouot Productions Any queries can be directed to info@gdp.fr