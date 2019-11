LADY GAGA PREKINULA VEZU SA SURADNIKOM: Slavna pjevačica na Instagramu objavila znakovitu poruku

View this post on Instagram

💝 @sarahtannomakeup used @hauslabs Glam Attack in “Rose Bitch” & “Aphrodite” all over the lid and “Chained Ballerina” for an easy smoky eye. Defined the lash line with Eye-LIE-Ner in “Punk”! 💋 are RIP Lip Liner in “Ride” and Le Riot Lip Gloss in “Entranced” ✨ everything is available on hauslabs.com and @amazon!