LADY GAGA OKUPILA GIGANTE NA VIRTUALNOM KONCERTU: Stonesi, J. Lo, Paul McCartney i mnogi drugi zasvirali iz svojih domova

Lady Gaga sent hairs raising at the culmination of Global Citizen’s #TogetheratHome broadcast tonight, as she teamed up with musical giants Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, and pianist Lang Lang for a chilling rendition of “The Prayer.” Dion and Bocelli originally collaborated on the iconic ballad in 1999. See their full performance at the link in our bio.