KUĆNA POMOĆNICA MICHAELA JACKSONA: ‘Bio je predator pedofil! Kupao se gol s dječacima i rabio tone vazelina’

According to the #daliymail Michael Jackson's former maid is spilling the beans. Adrian Mcmanus claims she saw employed by #michaeljackson for 4 years and during that time she saw horrible things. Adrian mentioned seeing vaseline through the rooms. The 56 year old claims to have found little boy's underwear in Michael Jacuzzi. _ _ _ #celebritynews #entertainmentnews #celebnews #celebrack #mj