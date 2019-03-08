KRALJICA OBJAVILA SVOJ PRVI POST NA INSTAGRAMU: Evo što piše u objavi koja je oduševila pratitelje diljem svijeta

Kraljica je u 92. godini objavila svoj prvi post na Instagramu i oduševila pratitelje
Kraljica Elizabeta II. objavila je svoj prvi post na Instagramu, a objavu je sastavila u Muzeju znanosti koji je posjetila u četvrtak.
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
“Danas, tijekom posjeta Muzeju znanosti, bilo mi je zanimljivo otkriti pismo iz kraljevskog arhiva, napisano 1843. godine mojem šukundjedu princu Albertu. Charles Babbage, priznat kao pionir računala, dizajnirao je diferencijalni stroj, čiji je prototip princ Albert imao prilike vidjeti u srpnju 1843. godine”, stoji u objavi. Post je potpisala s “Elizabeta R”.
Pratitelji su bili oduševljeni, a objava je dobila više od 240.000 lajkova.
