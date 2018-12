KRALJICA LJUTA NA MEGHAN JER JU ODBIJA POSLUŠATI: Protiv nje se okreću sluge, šogorica, ali jedna stvar posebno je ljuti

View this post on Instagram

Last week Thomas Markle gave interview in The Mail. He has told a story about marijuana which Meghan and Trevor gave wedding guests on their wedding. Moreover he commented prince Harry „I’ve never played pool naked, nor have I dressed up as Nazi”. He also published her private letters and photos. Thats awful behaviour… ❗️ #meghanmarkle #meghanmountbattenwindsor #princeharry #babysussex #thomasmarkle #interview #royal #royals #royalfamily #royalty #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #news #followme