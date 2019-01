KRALJEVSKU OBITELJ POTRESA NOVI SKANDAL: Problematični brat Meghan Markle završio na policiji

View this post on Instagram

Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas arrested in Oregon Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas, was arrested earlier today for drunk driving, this is according to a recent report by TMZ. The 52-year-old was driving by Oregon State Police when police stopped him at 1:33 AM and took him into custody for impaired driving. According to reports, police performed a field sobriety test and they say his impairment was obvious. They say he was visibly intoxicated and blew well over the legal limit…