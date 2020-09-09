KRAJ NAKON 14 GODINA! Kim Kardashian bacila fanove u očaj; ‘Teška srca donijeli smo ovu odluku…’

Kim je otkrila da će se zadnja sezona popularnog showa emitirati početkom 2021. godine
Kim Kardashian je na svom Instagramu objavila tužnu vijest za sve obožavatelje realityja “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. Naime, nakon 20 sezona završava se snimanje popularnog showa.
Dirljivu objavu koju je objavila uz poster realityja naslovila je “Za naše divne obožavatelje”.
“Teška srca donijeli smo tešku odluku da se kao obitelj oprostimo od ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’. Nakon 14 godina i 20 sezona, stotina epizoda i brojnih spin-off emisija, više smo nego zahvalni svima vama koji ste nas gledali kroz godine i pratili kroz dobra vremena, ona loša, kroz sreću i suze te brojne veze i prinove u obitelji. Zauvijek ćemo čuvati prekrasne uspomene na bezbroj ljudi koje smo upoznali…
To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim
Zadnja sezona showa emitirat će se početkom 2021. godine. Bez ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ ne bih bila ovdje gdje sam danas. Nevjerojatno sam zahvalna svima koji su gledali i podržavali mene i moju obitelj u proteklih 14 nevjerojatnih godina. Ovaj show nas je napravio onim što smo danas i zauvijek ću biti dužnica svima onima koji su imali ulogu u oblikovanju naših karijera i tako zauvijek promijenili naše živote. S ljubavlju i zahvalnošću, Kim”, napisala je.
Prva epizoda realityja “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” emitirana je sredinom listopada 2007. godine, a show je postao jedan od najdugovječnijih u Americi. Njegova radnja fokusirana je na privatni i profesionalni život obitelji Kardashian-Jenner. Najviše pozornosti u showu dobile su sestre Kim, Kourtney i Khloé te njihove polusestre Kendall i Kylie.
