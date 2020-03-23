KORONAVIRUS SE POJAVIO U BUCKINGHAMSKOJ PALAČI: ‘Zaposlenik je doznao da je pozitivan prije no što je kraljica otišla u Windsor’

Kraljica je u četvrtak otišla u dvorac Windsor ranije nego inače jer tamo obično provodi praznike za Uskrs
Jedan od zaposlenika u Buckinghamskoj palači pozitivan je na koronavirus, a testiran je prije nego je kraljica Elizabeta II. (93) otišla u Windsor, piše Mirror.
Zaposlenik je navodno testiran prošlog tjedna, a svima koji su bili u kontaktu s njim određena je samoizolacija.
Kraljica je u četvrtak otišla u dvorac Windsor ranije nego inače jer tamo obično provodi praznike za Uskrs. Očekuje se da će tu ostati neko vrijeme sa suprugom princom Philipom (98) u samoizolaciji.
A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN . As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R
Nije poznato je li kraljica bila u kontaktu s oboljelim zaposlenikom koji se navodno polako oporavlja od bolesti. Izvor blizak kraljevskoj obitelji tvrdi kako je kraljica zdrava te da ona i vojvoda od Edinburga izbjegavaju kontakt s drugima.
“Zaposlenik je doznao da je pozitivan prije no što je kraljica otišla u Windsor. Palača ima 500 članova osoblja pa, poput bilo kojeg radnog mjesta, nije nezamislivo da će se još netko zaraziti”, rekao je izvor.
Earlier this week, Her Majesty The Queen received the Order of St John’s first ever Service Medal in Gold during an audience with Professor Mark Compton, Lord Prior of the Order of St John. The Queen is Sovereign Head of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem. The Order of St John is a Royal Order of Chivalry first constituted as such by Royal Charter from Queen Victoria in 1888. The Order today is perhaps most well-known for its role with St John Ambulance and the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem, as well as delivering first aid, healthcare and support services in over 30 countries around the world through St John International.
