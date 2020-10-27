KIM KARDASHIAN GOLIŠAVIM FOTKAMA PROSLAVILA 40. ROĐENDAN: ‘Kunem se Bogom, izgledaš bolje nego s 18 godina’

Kim je pozirala u plićaku mora odjevena u minijaturni bikini bež boje koji je istaknuo njene grudi i stražnjicu
Reality zvijezda i poduzetnica Kim Kardashian 21. listopada proslavila je svoj 40. rođendan. Pratiteljima na Instagramu podijelila je fotografije s raskošne zabave s kojom su je iznenadile mama Kris Jenner i sestre, a posebno ih je obradovala svojim golišavim fotografijama.
Kim je pozirala u plićaku mora odjevena u minijaturni bikini bež boje koji je istaknuo njene grudi i stražnjicu. Kako bi se zaštitila od sunca, na glavu je stavila trendy maramu, a na oči sunčane naočale.
“Ovo su 40-te!”, napisala je uz objavu za koju je dobila preko šest milijuna i sedamsto lajkova oduševljenih fanova, a nemilice su pljuštali i brojni komplimenti.
“Kunem se Bogom izgledaš bolje nego s 18 godina”, “Stariš kao dobro vino”, “Prelijepa si”, “Izgleda bolje sada nego kad je bila u dvadesetima”, “Nikad nisi bolje izgledala”, komentirali su.
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
