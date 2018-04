Thank you to everyone for the birthday wishes. I appreciate them all. 26 was a great year.. and i hope 27 is even better. Also thank you to @remymartin for helping me celebrate my birthday with my loved ones. P.s. A win is always the best b day gift 👊👊

A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Mar 13, 2018 at 10:24pm PDT