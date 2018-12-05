Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska intervju tjedna Izbori 2016 Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Žena net

#funfunfun Brak & veze Brzinski ručak Dizajn Instagrami koje pratimo Karijera & novac Kolumne Kultura na pauzi Kvizovi Lifestyle & hrana Moda Pitaj frajera Roditeljstvo Shopping vodič Tjedni odabir Zdravlje & ljepota Đubooks

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Zvijezde

OSTVARILA MU SE ŽELJA

KEVIN HART ĆE BITI DOMAĆIN 90. DODJELE OSCARA: ‘Tako sam sretan što je konačno stigao taj dan’

Foto: ANGELA WEISS/AFP Autor: Hot.hr i HINA 20:21 05.12.2018

Zvijezda filmskih komedija Tajna služba i Get Hard naglašava da je vođenje prestižne svečanosti “prilika života”

Američki komičar Kevin Hart bit će domaćin 90. dodjele Oscara, objavljeno je u srijedu. “Tako sam sretan što je konačno stigao dan da budem domaćin dodjele Oscara”, napisao je na Instagramu 39-godišnji glumac. Zvijezda filmskih komedija Tajna služba i Get Hard naglašava da je vođenje prestižne svečanosti “prilika života”.

View this post on Instagram

For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

“Oduševljen sam jer je to već dugo na vrhu popisa mojih želja … Moći se pridružiti nizu voditelja koji su bili na toj pozornici, nevjerojatno”, dodao je.

Hart je već vodio dodjelu nagrada MTV-ja s glumačkim partnerom Dwayneom Johnsonom, no prvi put će biti voditelj Oscara. Dodjela Oscara održat će se 24. veljače iduće godine u holivudskom Dolby Theatru. Prošle godine svečanost je vodio televizijski voditelj Jimmy Kimmel.

Foto: ANGELA WEISS/AFP Autor: Hot.hr i HINA 20:21 05.12.2018

GOODGAME

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr