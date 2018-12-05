KEVIN HART ĆE BITI DOMAĆIN 90. DODJELE OSCARA: ‘Tako sam sretan što je konačno stigao taj dan’

Zvijezda filmskih komedija Tajna služba i Get Hard naglašava da je vođenje prestižne svečanosti “prilika života”
Američki komičar Kevin Hart bit će domaćin 90. dodjele Oscara, objavljeno je u srijedu. “Tako sam sretan što je konačno stigao dan da budem domaćin dodjele Oscara”, napisao je na Instagramu 39-godišnji glumac. Zvijezda filmskih komedija Tajna služba i Get Hard naglašava da je vođenje prestižne svečanosti “prilika života”.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
“Oduševljen sam jer je to već dugo na vrhu popisa mojih želja … Moći se pridružiti nizu voditelja koji su bili na toj pozornici, nevjerojatno”, dodao je.
Hart je već vodio dodjelu nagrada MTV-ja s glumačkim partnerom Dwayneom Johnsonom, no prvi put će biti voditelj Oscara. Dodjela Oscara održat će se 24. veljače iduće godine u holivudskom Dolby Theatru. Prošle godine svečanost je vodio televizijski voditelj Jimmy Kimmel.
