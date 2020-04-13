KĆI BRUCEA LEEJA S PRATITELJIMA PODIJELILA FOTKU IZ MOSTARA: ‘Dirnuli su me građani BiH…’

Shannon je objavila fotografiju spomenika svog oca u Mostaru na kojemu on nosi rukavice i zaštitnu masku
Shannon Lee, kći glumca Brucea Leeja, na društvenim mrežama je objavila fotografiju njegovog spomenika u Mostaru na kojemu nosi zaštitnu masku i rukavice. “Bruce Lee prigodno odjeven za borbu protiv covida-19. Dirnuli su me građani BiH koji su prvi postavili statuu mog oca kao simbol etničkog ujedinjenja, a sada su je učinili primjerom borbe protiv koronavirusa”, napisala je Shannon uz objavu na Instagramu.
“Kad bi samo nunčake mogle voditi borbu protiv koronavirusa”, dodala je te zahvalila građanima Bosne i Hercegovine. Fotografija je u manje od 24 sata skupila više od 88.000 lajkova, a pratitelji su u komentarima izrazili svoje oduševljenje.
🐉 “A good martial artist does not become tense, but ready!” as this Bruce Lee statue is pictured here dressed in the appropriate battle gear for COVID-19. I am humbled by the people of BiH who first installed this statue of my father as a symbol of ethnic unity and now have made it a role model of protection against coronavirus, saying, "He (Bruce Lee) was the embodiment of fairness, fight for the justice, protection of the weak and the loyalty to a friend and a teacher." Nino Raspudic, one of the Urban movement leaders, explained that the idea was to offer a better role model for the community. Now if only the nunchucks worked in the fight against COVID!! Thank you, Nino and the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina! Stay safe out there, everyone! xShannon . #BruceLee #BiH #BruceLeeStatue
