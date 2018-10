34 GODINE SLAVNE PJEVAČICE: Suprug ju je ostavio preko poruke, a sa sadašnjim dečkom su joj procurile golišave fotke

View this post on Instagram

In “The Battle of AmfAR” documentary, Liz Taylor said “Bitch, do something!” Last night, I took those words to heart when I had the honor of being given The Award of Courage from @amfar, who has certainly been doing everything they possibly can to end HIV/AIDS. Thank you, AmfAR for all that you do. Thank you Mayor @EricGarcetti for the very kind words last night. And special thanks to @alexismabille for helping bring my mother’s nickname for me, Feather, to life 💙 📸 @gettyimages