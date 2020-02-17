KATE MIDDLETON PRIZNALA NEŠTO ŠTO VEĆINA ŽENA NIKAD NE BI: ‘One koje kažu da ih to ne brine, zapravo lažu’

Po Kateinim riječima, za sposobnost da doista uživa u vremenu koje provodi s bližnjima može zahvaliti svojoj predivnoj baki
Vojvotkinja od Cambridgea Kate, supruga princa Williama, istaknula je važnost prvih godina života djeteta u podcastu objavljenom u subotu kojim želi promicati veću brigu za djecu te dobi.
Kate je u 40-minutnom razgovoru za podcast “Sretna majka, sretno dijete” koji ide već petu sezonu, rekla u povjerenju da se “cijelo vrijeme” brinula hoće li biti dobra majka, dodajući da “majke koje kažu da se ne brinu zbog toga, zapravo lažu”.
“Dovoditi u pitanje vlastite odluke, vlastito mišljenje i sve te stvari, to počinje čim dobiješ dijete”, rekla je ta majka troje djece i dodala “potpuno sam podcijenila utjecaj i promjenu koju je to unijelo u naš život”.
‘Posvetite više pažnje maloj djeci’
Po Kateinim riječima, za sposobnost da doista uživa u vremenu koje provodi s bližnjima može zahvaliti svojoj “predivnoj baki” koja “nam je posvećivala puno vremena, igrala se s nama, kuhala s nama i učila nas da radimo rukama”.
“Velik dio tog iskustva pokušavam ponovo proživjeti sa svojom djecom”, rekla je, zauzimajući se za to da se tom “prevažnom razdoblju” u odgoju djeteta, od “začeća do pete godine života”, posveti više pažnje.
Kraljevski par ima troje djece: princa Georgea (6), princezu Charlotte (4) i princa Louisa (20 mjeseci). Oni su treći, četvrta i peti u nasljednom redu za britansku krunu.
