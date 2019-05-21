KATE MIDDLETON NA METI JAVNOSTI: Vojvotkinja na Instagramu objavila fotke sina pa je napali zbog velikog propusta

Javnost smatra nedopustivim da kraljevska djeca mogu ući na sajam iako nisu svi navršili pet godina
Kate Middleton ove je godine bila sudizajnerica najpoznatijeg sajma cvijeća pod nazivom “Chelsea Flower Show”. Riječ je o najpoznatijem cvjetnom i vrtnom showu u Velikoj Britaniji, a ove godine svrha mu je nadahnuti djecu i obitelji da što više vremena provode u prirodi. Festival su posjetili i vojvoda i vojvotkinja od Cambridgea koji su sa sobom poveli svoje troje djece, među kojima je i princ Louis koji je nedavno napunio godinu dana.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
Fotografije sa sajma objavili su na Instagramu, a Kate su odmah prozvali zbog velikog propusta. Naime, ulaz na ovaj sajam nije dopušten djeci mlađoj do pet godina. Princ George ima pet godina, no princeza Charlotte i princ Louis imaju četiri i godinu dana. Javnost smatra da nije u redu da za kraljevske mališane ne vrijede ista pravila kao i za drugu djecu.
👀 We invite you to take a sneak peek at The Duchess of Cambridge’s #RHSChelsea ‘Back to Nature’ Garden! The woodland wilderness garden aims to get people back to nature, and highlight the benefits of the natural world on our mental and physical wellbeing. Speaking ahead of @The_RHS garden unveiling, The Duchess of Cambridge said: “In recent years I have focussed much of my work on the early years, and how instrumental they are for outcomes later in life. I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults.” Some features of the #ChelseaFlowerShow garden include: 1. A swing seat hanging below the garden’s centrepiece, a high platform tree house, encouraging creative play and discovery for all generations. 2. The high platform tree house is inspired by a bird or animal nest and provides a wonderful place to retreat and look out through the trees. The treehouse is made from chestnut, with hazel, stag horn oak and larch nest cladding. 3/4. The garden is aiming to inspire interaction with the natural environment through its multi-sensory, green and blue plant scheme. The garden will be filled with incredible edibles, plants for craft activities, forest scents and a diverse range of plants, shrubs and trees of different heights and textures. The garden forms part of Her Royal Highness’s ongoing work on early childhood development and her mission to support efforts that give every child the best possible start in life. The Duchess has committed to making early childhood development the focus of her work in the years to come, and believes that providing children with the opportunity to spend time outdoors can play an important role.
