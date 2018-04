KAKO ĆE SE ZVATI BEBA WILLIAMA I KATE? SVI SE KLADE NA OVO IME: Princ George će zauvijek biti u sjeni mlađeg brata

To mark the 70th Wedding Anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, new photographic portraits have been released worldwide. The Queen and His Royal Highness will celebrate their Wedding Anniverary on 20th November 2017. The portraits, by British photographer Matt Holyoak of Camera Press, were taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in early November. In this first release, The Queen and His Royal Highness are framed by Thomas Gainsborough's 1781 portraits of George III and Queen Charlotte, who were married for 57 years. The marriage of the then Princess Elizabeth to Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten took place at Westminster Abbey on 20th November 1947. Find out about The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh's wedding day by following the link in bio. #weddinganniversary

