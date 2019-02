JOHNNY DEPP SE UDEBLJAO KAO PRASAC, ŠTO SE S NJIM DOGAĐA? Glumac se promijenio do neprepoznatljivosti

View this post on Instagram

On the set of the movie I am producing called Minamata starring Johnny Depp in some serious makeup playing famous 70’s photographer W. Eugene Smith and telling the story of his heroic effort to stop the mercury poisoning from a factory in a small town in Japan called Minamata. I feel it’s a powerful story to tell in relation to today’s world and the many challenges we have with the environment- and one mans journey to make a difference. . . #johnnydepp #johnchristopherdepp #ibelievehim #wearewithyoujohnnydepp #youcantkeepagoodmandown #johnnydeppismyhero #yvmalouforJohnnyDepp #hollywoodvampires #musician #actor #loveandrespect #imstickingwithyouthrougheverything #depphead #deppheads #deppheadsforever #browneyes#johnnydeppfans #minamata