JENNIFER LOPEZ OBJAVILA SELFIE U GRUDNJAKU: Fanove uznemirio čudan detalj u pozadini: ‘Tko je to?’

In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to… I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything… and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. 🙏🏽 Love you and miss you all… together we will soon be ❤️