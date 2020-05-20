JENNIFER LOPEZ OBJAVILA SELFIE U GRUDNJAKU: Fanove uznemirio čudan detalj u pozadini: ‘Tko je to?’

Fanovima je pozornost privukao nepoznati muškarac iza pjevačice
Jennifer Lopez na društvenim mrežama pohvalila se isklesanim tijelom koje je oblikovala redovitim treninzima. Pjevačica je objavila selfie u sportskom grudnjaku, no njezinim fanovima pozornost je privukao nepoznati muškarac s rukom preko usta u pozadini.
J. LO ODUŠEVILA BRUTALNOM FOTKOM IZ TERETANE: Lice bez šminke i savršeni trbušnjaci – nitko ne vjeruje da ima 50 godina
JENNIFER LOPEZ SE NA DJEČJEM ROĐENDANU SKINULA U ČIPKASTI GRUDNJAK: Tako razodjevena hodala je oko djece
Ubrzo su se razvile najrazličitije teorije o tome tko je tajanstveni muškarac u zrcalu. “Ovo je jezivo”, “Tko je muškarac s rukom preko usta?”, “Tko ili što je iza tebe?”, “Je li to tvoj rob?”, “Primjećuje li itko muškarca s maskom?”, samo su neki od komentara.
View this post on Instagram
In this time, when it’s so easy to get down and think of all the things going wrong and what we don’t have and don’t know the answers to… I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day. Could be anything… and I try to change them so they are not the same everyday. Stay positive and stay safe. 🙏🏽 Love you and miss you all… together we will soon be ❤️
Imaš komentar?