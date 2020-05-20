Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

USPANIČILI SE

JENNIFER LOPEZ OBJAVILA SELFIE U GRUDNJAKU: Fanove uznemirio čudan detalj u pozadini: ‘Tko je to?’

Foto: Instagram/J.Lo Autor: Hot.hr 15:03 20.05.2020

Fanovima je pozornost privukao nepoznati muškarac iza pjevačice

Jennifer Lopez na društvenim mrežama pohvalila se isklesanim tijelom koje je oblikovala redovitim treninzima. Pjevačica je objavila selfie u sportskom grudnjaku, no njezinim fanovima pozornost je privukao nepoznati muškarac s rukom preko usta u pozadini.

Ubrzo su se razvile najrazličitije teorije o tome tko je tajanstveni muškarac u zrcalu. “Ovo je jezivo”, “Tko je muškarac s rukom preko usta?”, “Tko ili što je iza tebe?”, “Je li to tvoj rob?”, “Primjećuje li itko muškarca s maskom?”, samo su neki od komentara.

