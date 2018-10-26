J.LO U VRUĆEM BIKINIJU POKAZALA BOMBASTIČNU LINIJU: ‘Izgledaš bolje nego žene u 20-ima, tvoje tijelo može svakoga posramiti’

Iako će uskoro zagaziti u peto desetljeće, Jennifer ima tijelo na kojemu bi joj pozavidjele i puno mlađe cure
Jennifer Lopez još jednom je dokazala da žari i pali i na pragu pedesetih. Naime, na društvenim mrežama objavila je fotografiju na kojoj pozira u žutom bikiniju koji ističe njezinu zavidnu figuru. Fotka je dobila više od milijun lajkova, a fanovi su izgubili glavu.
“Ona ne stari, izgleda bolje nego žene u 20-ima”, “Prekrasno tijelo”, “Kakva bomba”, “Wow, izgledaš nevjerojatno”, komentirali su.
J.Lo, koja svoj izgled duguje napornim treniznima, na Instagramu se voli pohvaliti rezultatima:
I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL!
