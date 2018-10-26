Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

INSPIRACIJA

J.LO U VRUĆEM BIKINIJU POKAZALA BOMBASTIČNU LINIJU: ‘Izgledaš bolje nego žene u 20-ima, tvoje tijelo može svakoga posramiti’

Foto: J.Lo/ Instagram Autor: Hot.hr 22:28 26.10.2018

Iako će uskoro zagaziti u peto desetljeće, Jennifer ima tijelo na kojemu bi joj pozavidjele i puno mlađe cure

Jennifer Lopez još jednom je dokazala da žari i pali i na pragu pedesetih. Naime, na društvenim mrežama objavila je fotografiju na kojoj pozira u žutom bikiniju koji ističe njezinu zavidnu figuru. Fotka je dobila više od milijun lajkova, a fanovi su izgubili glavu.

“Ona ne stari, izgleda bolje nego žene u 20-ima”, “Prekrasno tijelo”, “Kakva bomba”, “Wow, izgledaš nevjerojatno”, komentirali su.

J.LO U PROVOKATIVNOJ HALJINI POMELA KONKURENCIJU: ‘Najzgodnija žena na svijetu, mlađe ti nisu ni do koljena’

SVI JE ZNAJU KAO TV VODITELJICU, NO MALO TKO ZNA S KIM JE U RODU: Ovo je sestra Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo, koja svoj izgled duguje napornim treniznima, na Instagramu se voli pohvaliti rezultatima:

J. LO OSTAVLJA BEZ DAHA I U PEDESETOJ: Toliko je seksi da se i njezin dečko hvali njezinim fotkama na Instagramu

View this post on Instagram

I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they're an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!! 🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!! Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

 

 

