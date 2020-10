IVANA KNOLL IZBACILA GUZU U TANGICAMA: Fanove je razgolićenom fotkom skroz opčinila; ‘Ti si za onu Nives pojam ljepote’

View this post on Instagram

I prefer to swim in the river because it is harder 💣 you? 🤩 ps. something exciting is coming soon 💣 #croatia #bikinigirl #bikinimodel #model #bodygoals #fitgirls #maxim #fhm #wlyg #siswimsuit #travellifestyle #fordmodels #elitemodels #wilhelminamodels #maximmag #bodygoal #bikinilife #modelsearch #fitgirl #fitnessgirls