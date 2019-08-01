ISCRPLJUJUĆA BORBA SA TEŠKOM BOLESTI SLAVNE GLUMICE: ‘Bojim se i želim plakati, želim svoju mamu’

Selmi je u borbi s opakom bolesti najveća podrška njezin sedmogodišnji sin Arthur Saint koji je njeguje
Poznatoj holivudskoj glumici Selmi Blair (47) u kolovozu prošle godine dijagnosticirana je multipla skleroza. Trenutno prolazi kroz iscrpljujući dvomjesečni tretman liječenja o čemu skoro svakodnevno piše objave na svojim profilima na društvenim mrežama. Na Instagramu je podijelila fotografiju koja je dirnula njezine fanove do suza.
Naime, Selma je fotografirala svoje noge koje su pune modrica u kadi dok ju je punila vodom za kupanje.
“Nesanica. Kao dijete sam koje se budi. Bojim se i želim plakati. Želim svoju mamu. Želim. Okupat ću se. I plakati. Početak je težak. Moram zapamtiti”, napisala je uz objavu, a njezini fanovi bodrili su je i tješili.
Selmi je u borbi s opakom bolesti najveća podrška njezin sedmogodišnji sin Arthur Saint. No, priznala je da je prolazila kroz neopisivo teška razdoblja koja su mališana šokirala. Jednom je čak pobjegao od nje dok se mučila kako bi povratila, no ubrzo se vratio i pomogao joj je.
View this post on Instagram
I slept two hours. There is a pain. In my head. In my throat where the tears start. I want to smell him. Tell him I am so proud of him. Hold him. And I will. Just not on his birthday. Which is today. It was a painful induced labor. He was weeks late according to doctors. I felt fine. He wouldn’t listen. And there was still fluid. But I was pressured , and agreed. Defeated. The inducing was horrific and no dilation. Full labor with no dilation. for 37 hours. I finally asked for an epidural. I was so at their mercy. And I had to protect him. I was scared of motherhood. My friend @juliedesanto , his godmother , drove two hours to be by my side. To hold my stricken face. To tell me I will be a good enough mother. Good enough. And I started to relax. He was born at 1021 this morning. July 25. I even had to fire a doctor who said I needed a c section. And got my beloved dr paul crane back in town to easily deliver our boy. Jason cut the cord and said he looked like me. And now my kid can cut his moms hair and make jokes and assure me just by being him that I am good enough. Even if we aren’t together for this birthday. Which makes tears well, I know he is happy with dad , dancing and playing on the beach later today. What more could I really ask for. Happy birthday. My son. I love you oceans, mama #arthursaintbleick 🖤. @cassblackbird 📸 #cassblackbird
View this post on Instagram
Today is a banner day. I am being discharged from the care of an incredible team of nurses and techs and a visionary Dr. who believes in my healing as much as I do. This has been a process. And will continue to be one. I am immunocompromised for next three months at least. So no kisses please. I wanted to make sure any complications that might arise here were my private space. And we got through brilliantly. I thank you all for your love and support and that extra dose of great with a @people cover. I see things so much more clearly now. And I am excited to share this journey when I am ready. For now, I have recovery. And a great @the_alinker_world so I gotta split. Bye!!!!!! This is the best gift I could give to Arthur. #newimmunesystem #whodis? 🎂
