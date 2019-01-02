Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Vijesti

NE SRAMI SE SVOG TIJELA

IRSKA MANEKENKA NA INSTAGRAMU OBJAVILA HRABRU FOTKU: ‘Ovako izgledam bez uljepšavanja. I da, priznajem, svi ih imamo’

Foto: Instagram/ Rozanna Purcell Autor: Hot.hr 11:06 02.01.2019

Rozanna je priznala da se tek prije dvije godine oslobodila straha od toga što će drugi misliti o njezinom nesavršenom tijelu

Irska manekenka i misica Rozanna Purcell pokazala je kako njezino tijelo uistinu izgleda, bez uljepšavanja. Naime, na društvenim mrežama podijelila je fotografiju s Balija na kojoj pozira u bikiniju ne skrivajući svoje nesavršenosti. “Sjećam se kad sam prvi put primijetila strije. Imala sam 11 ili 12 godina i pomislila sam kako se ne mogu sjetiti da me mačka grebala. Mjesecima nakon, primijetila sam da ih imam sve više i mislila sam kako je ‘cool’ imati reptilove oznake koje nitko nema i pokazivati ih “, napisala je uz fotku.

I remember the first time I noticed my stretch marks probably like 11 or 12, I was like i don't remember my cat scratching me 😂. A few months of noticing more and more I was like this is so cool I have all these reptile markings no one else has & showing them off 😂 .As i grew up, went to secondary I realised it was something I shouldn't think was so cool or show, no one in magazines had them I never noticed them on anyone else, it was not normal or considered beautiful. Even now it’s rare you see an unedited photo in a magazine I'm like how is that girls butt so smooth 😂. It hasn't been until now the past two years I can confidently walk passed someone in a bikini or shorts and not cringe inside thinking that they're probably looking at all my stretch marks and cellulite. Maybe it's age( most likely) but you realise if someone is doing that they're 1. A nob 2. A nob. Stretch marks are normal, we all have them, big or small they're part of me & they're here to stay! Ps. Got a few replies on stories early like you know what you need to do to get rid of them ”x, y&z” sorry babes I don't have time or the dedication to massage my but in some super oil for 30 mins before bed sure I’d slip out onto the floor🤣 #stretchmarks #mybodyismine

Dodala je da je u srednjoj školi shvatila da strije nisu “cool” i ih ne bi trebala pokazivati. “Nitko u časopisima ih nije imao i nikada ih nisam primijetila na drugima. Nije se smatralo normalnim ni lijepim. Čak je i danas rijetko za vidjeti neuređenu fotografiju i uvijek mislim kako može nečija stražnjica biti tako uglađena”, poručila je.

Naime, Rozanna se tek prije dvije godine oslobodila straha od toga što će ljudi misliti o njezinom tijelu u bikiniju. “Strije su normalna stvar, svi ih imamo. Bile velike ili male, dio su mene i ostat će”, zaključila je.

 

 

