IRSKA MANEKENKA NA INSTAGRAMU OBJAVILA HRABRU FOTKU: ‘Ovako izgledam bez uljepšavanja. I da, priznajem, svi ih imamo’

I remember the first time I noticed my stretch marks probably like 11 or 12, I was like i don't remember my cat scratching me 😂. A few months of noticing more and more I was like this is so cool I have all these reptile markings no one else has & showing them off 😂 .As i grew up, went to secondary I realised it was something I shouldn't think was so cool or show, no one in magazines had them I never noticed them on anyone else, it was not normal or considered beautiful. Even now it’s rare you see an unedited photo in a magazine I'm like how is that girls butt so smooth 😂. It hasn't been until now the past two years I can confidently walk passed someone in a bikini or shorts and not cringe inside thinking that they're probably looking at all my stretch marks and cellulite. Maybe it's age( most likely) but you realise if someone is doing that they're 1. A nob 2. A nob. Stretch marks are normal, we all have them, big or small they're part of me & they're here to stay! Ps. Got a few replies on stories early like you know what you need to do to get rid of them ”x, y&z” sorry babes I don't have time or the dedication to massage my but in some super oil for 30 mins before bed sure I’d slip out onto the floor🤣 #stretchmarks #mybodyismine