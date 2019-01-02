IRSKA MANEKENKA NA INSTAGRAMU OBJAVILA HRABRU FOTKU: ‘Ovako izgledam bez uljepšavanja. I da, priznajem, svi ih imamo’

Rozanna je priznala da se tek prije dvije godine oslobodila straha od toga što će drugi misliti o njezinom nesavršenom tijelu
Irska manekenka i misica Rozanna Purcell pokazala je kako njezino tijelo uistinu izgleda, bez uljepšavanja. Naime, na društvenim mrežama podijelila je fotografiju s Balija na kojoj pozira u bikiniju ne skrivajući svoje nesavršenosti. “Sjećam se kad sam prvi put primijetila strije. Imala sam 11 ili 12 godina i pomislila sam kako se ne mogu sjetiti da me mačka grebala. Mjesecima nakon, primijetila sam da ih imam sve više i mislila sam kako je ‘cool’ imati reptilove oznake koje nitko nema i pokazivati ih “, napisala je uz fotku.
I remember the first time I noticed my stretch marks probably like 11 or 12, I was like i don't remember my cat scratching me 😂. A few months of noticing more and more I was like this is so cool I have all these reptile markings no one else has & showing them off 😂 .As i grew up, went to secondary I realised it was something I shouldn't think was so cool or show, no one in magazines had them I never noticed them on anyone else, it was not normal or considered beautiful. Even now it’s rare you see an unedited photo in a magazine I'm like how is that girls butt so smooth 😂. It hasn't been until now the past two years I can confidently walk passed someone in a bikini or shorts and not cringe inside thinking that they're probably looking at all my stretch marks and cellulite. Maybe it's age( most likely) but you realise if someone is doing that they're 1. A nob 2. A nob. Stretch marks are normal, we all have them, big or small they're part of me & they're here to stay! Ps. Got a few replies on stories early like you know what you need to do to get rid of them ”x, y&z” sorry babes I don't have time or the dedication to massage my but in some super oil for 30 mins before bed sure I’d slip out onto the floor🤣 #stretchmarks #mybodyismine
Dodala je da je u srednjoj školi shvatila da strije nisu “cool” i ih ne bi trebala pokazivati. “Nitko u časopisima ih nije imao i nikada ih nisam primijetila na drugima. Nije se smatralo normalnim ni lijepim. Čak je i danas rijetko za vidjeti neuređenu fotografiju i uvijek mislim kako može nečija stražnjica biti tako uglađena”, poručila je.
HAPPY NY ❤️👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻To the ones that didn't make it 2018. Everyone is out there sharing their ”most liked” pics of the year. I’d rather show the real life pics that weren't ”good enough” for the highlight reel 🤣& remeber this place is where everyone posts the best….(of the best) of themselves, don’t let it get you down or compare your life to strangers . Hahaha the best is the last one 😭😭😭❤️#prayformybum
Naime, Rozanna se tek prije dvije godine oslobodila straha od toga što će ljudi misliti o njezinom tijelu u bikiniju. “Strije su normalna stvar, svi ih imamo. Bile velike ili male, dio su mene i ostat će”, zaključila je.
BALI🌸….. haunis ( 🤣I love that ad) Right guys as always I’m looking for your recommendations-they’re always the best!!! I’m off the Bali ( Ubud & Seminyak) on Saturday. If you’ve been there I would love to know if you’ve found any great places to EAT, TRAIN and any cool EXPERIENCES you think I should try🙏🏼 I want to spend the holiday in the sea surfing , hiking and eating 🤣Im so excited I've always wanted to visit here #Bali #travebali (pic is a throw back from st. Lucia)
