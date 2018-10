INSTAGRAM TALENTIRANE RIJEČANKE KRCAT JE SEKSI FOTKAMA: Koliko je samo znoja prosula za ovakvo tijelo?

View this post on Instagram

Thank you everyone for the love and support! This is truly the happiest day of my life and thank you @badgalriri for the good luck song ❤️❤️ And especially a big thanks to @supertalenthr @novatv_ for making it all happen ❤️❤️#supertalent #firstappearance #croatia #got #talent #love #song #singer #excited #famous #rihanna #loveonthebrain #model #modelswanted link in the bio