A topless protester whose body was painted with the names of more than 50 of Bill Cosby's accusers as well as the words “Women’s Lives Matter," was detained by sheriff's deputies on Monday after she jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Cosby ahead of his sexual assault retrial. She ran in front of the 80-year-old comedian toward a group of TV cameras but was cut off by authorities and led away in handcuffs. According to officials, the protester, Nicolle Rochelle of Little Falls, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct. European feminist group "Femen" claimed Rochelle as one of its own, telling the AP that she was seeking to defend Cosby’s alleged victims, and calling the protest “our contribution to the global revolt launched by #metoo.” 👮‍♀️🤷🏾‍♂️ Via: @abcworldnewstonight #BillCosby #TheCosbyShow #Protester #DisorderlyConduct #NicolleRochelle #Topless #Actress #Talent #Quality #Consistency #OYM

