Slavnog je komičara za seksualno zlostavljanje optužilo nekoliko desetaka žena, no sudi mu se se samo za napastovanje Andree Constand.
Ponovno je počelo suđenje Billu Cosbyju za seksualni napad na Andreu Constand. Nakon što je u lipnju prošle godine sudac poništio suđenje, slavni se komičar ponovno našao na optuženičkoj klupi.
Cosbyja je za zlostavljanje i silovanje optužilo više od šezdeset žena, no u njihovim je slučajevima nastupila zastara pa mu se za njih ne može suditi. No, da nisu zaboravljene, podsjetila je glumica Nicolle Rochelle koja je prosvjedovala ispred zgrade suda i zaletjela se prema glumcu u toplesu. Na tijelu je imala ispisana imena žena koje su optužile Cosbyja za silovanje te natpis “Women’s lives matter” (‘životi žena su važni’). Policija ju je uhitila.
Rochelle je glumila u nekoliko epizoda Cosbyjevog showa u ranim devedesetima. Utjelovila je prijateljicu malene Rudy Huxtable. Poznata i kao Nicole Leach, glumica je pripadnica Femena, grupe koja se prosvjednima u toplesu bori protiv seksualnog zlostavljanja žena.
