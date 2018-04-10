Freemail Prijavi se

NEŠTO IH POVEZUJE

INCIDENT NA SUĐENJU BILLU COSBYJU: Prosvjednica u toplesu zaskočila komičara, evo tko je ona zapravo

Foto: Screenshot/YouTube Autor: Hot.hr 11:05 10.04.2018

Slavnog je komičara za seksualno zlostavljanje optužilo nekoliko desetaka žena, no sudi mu se se samo za napastovanje Andree Constand.

Ponovno je počelo suđenje Billu Cosbyju za seksualni napad na Andreu Constand. Nakon što je u lipnju prošle godine sudac poništio suđenje, slavni se komičar ponovno našao na optuženičkoj klupi.

Cosbyja je za zlostavljanje i silovanje optužilo više od šezdeset žena, no u njihovim je slučajevima nastupila zastara pa mu se za njih ne može suditi. No, da nisu zaboravljene, podsjetila je glumica Nicolle Rochelle koja je prosvjedovala ispred zgrade suda i zaletjela se prema glumcu u toplesu. Na tijelu je imala ispisana imena žena koje su optužile Cosbyja za silovanje te natpis “Women’s lives matter” (‘životi žena su važni’). Policija ju je uhitila.

A topless protester whose body was painted with the names of more than 50 of Bill Cosby's accusers as well as the words “Women’s Lives Matter," was detained by sheriff's deputies on Monday after she jumped a barricade and got within a few feet of Cosby ahead of his sexual assault retrial. She ran in front of the 80-year-old comedian toward a group of TV cameras but was cut off by authorities and led away in handcuffs. According to officials, the protester, Nicolle Rochelle of Little Falls, New Jersey, was charged with disorderly conduct. European feminist group "Femen" claimed Rochelle as one of its own, telling the AP that she was seeking to defend Cosby’s alleged victims, and calling the protest “our contribution to the global revolt launched by #metoo.” 👮‍♀️🤷🏾‍♂️ Via: @abcworldnewstonight #BillCosby #TheCosbyShow #Protester #DisorderlyConduct #NicolleRochelle #Topless #Actress #Talent #Quality #Consistency #OYM

A post shared by Open Your Mind (@oymgroup) on

Rochelle je glumila u nekoliko epizoda Cosbyjevog showa u ranim devedesetima. Utjelovila je prijateljicu malene Rudy Huxtable. Poznata i kao Nicole Leach, glumica je pripadnica Femena, grupe koja se prosvjednima u toplesu bori protiv seksualnog zlostavljanja žena.

#BillCosby wouldn't be smiling if he saw the face of #NicolleRochelle . . .

A post shared by kharybdis (@tsunamic_rage) on

#NicolleRochelle, Former actress who was Rudys friend under the name Nichole Leach in 'Cosby Show had the words “Women’s Lives Matter” as well as the names of some of the 80-year-old actor’s accusers written on her topless body, was arrested after jumping over a barricade and trying to make her way toward Bill Cosby while he was making his way into court, she got within a few feet of the comedian before being tackled to the ground. She has since been released __________________________________________ Nicole Rochelle said "My goal was to make Cosby uncomfortable, because that is exactly what he has been doing for decades to women…I wanted to show him that I was not disempowered" . . #news #foreignnews #billcosby #cosbyshow #celebrity #celebritygist #celebritynews #kunmikitan

A post shared by Kunmi O (@kunmikitan) on

