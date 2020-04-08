HULK HOGAN PODIJELIO SVOJE MIŠLJENJE O KORONAVIRUSU: ‘Možda nam ne treba cjepivo, možda trebamo Isusa’

Velika većina Hulkovih pratitelja složila se je s njim, a nekolicina njih uputila mu je žestoke kritike
Profesionalni hrvač Hulk Hogan (66) na Instagramu je pratiteljima podijelio svoje mišljenje o pandemiji koronavirusa. Po njemu, to je kazna Božja.
“Braćo moja, možete li podnijeti istinu? U tri kratka mjeseca, baš kao što je učinio s egipatskim kugama, Bog je oduzeo sve što obožavamo. Bog je rekao, ‘želite obožavati sportaše, zatvorit ću stadione. Želite obožavati glazbenike, zatvorit ću sve dvorane. Želite obožavati glumce, zatvorit ću kazališta. Želite obožavati novac, ja ću ugasiti ekonomiju i srušiti burze…’.
View this post on Instagram
Word up,can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship. God said, "you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don't want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can't go to church" "If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land." Maybe we don't need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.
‘Ako se moji ljudi koji se zovu mojim imenom ponizuju i mole, traže moje lice i okreću se od svojih zlih putova, tada ću čuti s neba i oprostit ću njihov grijeh i izliječit ću zemlju svoju’. Možda nam ne treba cjepivo, možda trebamo iskoristiti ovo vrijeme izolacije za osobni preporod gdje ćemo biti usredotočeni na samo jednu stvar na svijetu koja je doista važna. Isusa”, napisao je.
Velika većina Hulkovih pratitelja složila se je s njim, a nekolicina njih uputila mu je žestoke kritike.
“Ne. Neznalice su nam dale COVID-19… A ljudi poput tebe postali su inkubatori za još smrtonosniju zarazu”, “Ovo je glupo”, “Varaš se”, “Pogrešno si ustvrdio da nam treba samo Isus, a ne cjepivo… Pitaj svog propovjednika ako sumnjaš u mene”, samo su neki od komentara.
View this post on Instagram
18 years ago today ( 3-17-02) one of the greatest #Wrestlemania matches of all time went down at the #SkyDome in #Toronto, #Ontario, Canada, the second WrestleMania at that venue (following WrestleMania VI in 1990). Attendance: 68,237 Date: March 17, 2002 @hogansbeachshop
Imaš komentar?