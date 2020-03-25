HARRY I MEGHAN PODIJELILI SAVJETE KAKO SE SUOČITI SA SOCIJALNOM IZOLACIJOM: ‘Ne trebate patiti u tišini’

Princ Harry i Meghan Markle na svom Sussex Royal Instagram profilu obratili su se pratiteljima sa savjetima
Dok se koronavirus i dalje širi svijetom, članovi britanske kraljevske obitelji odgovaraju na krizu, piše Insider.
U četvrtak je kraljica Elizabeta II, koja se iz Buckinghamske palače preselila u Windsor radi princa Filipa, podijelila službeno priopćenje u vezi zabrinutosti zbog pandemije koronavirusa, a osvrnila se je i na izazove društvene izolacije.
“Mnogi od nas morat će naći nove načine kako bi ostali u kontaktu jedni s drugima i kako bi se uvjerili da su naši voljeni sigurni. Sigurna sam da smo dorasli tom izazovu. Možete biti sigurni u to da smo moja obitelj i ja spremni odigrati svoju ulogu”, stoji u priopćenju.
Princ William i Kate Middleton u petak su posjetili djelatnike u Nacionalnom zdravstvenom centru Ujedinjenog kraljevstva u znak zahvalnosti zbog borbe protiv pandemije. Istog dana, princ Harry i Meghan Markle poslali se poruku na svom Sussex Royal Instagram profilu.
Ljude ohrabruju da izraze emocije
Njihova objava ohrabruje pratitelje da izraze svoje emocije popunjavajući prazninu u rečenici: “Danas se osjećam…”
“Mnogi od nas možda se osjećaju zbunjeno ili usamljeno ili anksiozno ili preplašeno. U izolaciji mnogima od nas može biti dosadno ili nećete znati što ćete sa sobom bez vaše uobičajene rutine. Potpuno je normalno da osjećate bilo što od ovoga.
Naše emocionalno zdravlje je pred izazovom svakog dana bilo da to primjećujemo ili ne, ali naši su životi obično ispunjeni distrakcijama. Sada se svi prilagođavamo na neku novu normalu i osjećaje koji dolaze s njom”, napisali su.
Među prijedlozima kako se suočiti sa socijalnom izolacijom, Harry i Meghan su naveli i kako bi bilo dobro osposobiti se za savjetnika koji će pružiti podršku ljudima kojima je potrebna pomoć. Par je također predložio svima koji se psihički dobro ne osjećaju da nazovu jednu od kriznih komunikacijskih linija.
Izolacija sa zlostavljačem
U svojoj objavi osvrnuli su se i na izazove s kojima se ljudi mogu suočiti dok su u karanteni ili u izolaciji sa zlostavljačem.
“Ako ste u nasilnoj vezi i sada se nađete u izolaciji sa svojim zlostavljačem, ovi savjetnici su tu za vas. Ne trebate patiti u tišini”, napisali su.
“A svi vi koji ne volite komunicirati sa strancima, obratite se svojim prijateljima, obitelji i kolegama. Telefonski pozivi i videokonferencije sjajan su način da se još više povežete. Pitajte ih jesu li dobro, recite im kako se vi osjećate i iskoristite ovo vrijeme da ih uistinu saslušate”, savjetovali su Harry i Meghan.
