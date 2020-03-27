HARRY I MEGHAN ODSELILI IZ KANADE: Napuštanjem kraljevskih dužnosti izgradit će ‘novu progresivnu ulogu’

Harry i Meghan su zadnjih nekoliko mjeseci sa sinom Archiejem živjeli su u Vancouveru u Kanadi
Princ Harry i njegova supruga Meghan napustili su Kanadu i preselili se u Los Angeles, gdje se planiraju za stalno nastaniti nakon što se povuku s kraljevskih dužnosti, objavio je u četvrtak britanski The Sun.
Ako je vjerovati pisanju The Suna, Harry i Meghan su privatnim letom otišli u Los Angeles, pri čemu te novine ne navode kada, a glasnogovornik princa Harryja odbio je komentirati te napise.
Harry i Meghan prestat će sa svojim kraljevskim dužnostima krajem ožujka, te će, kako su najavili, izgraditi “novu progresivnu ulogu”, uglavnom sa sjedištem u Sjevernoj Americi, koju namjeravaju sami i financirati.
Zadnjih nekoliko mjeseci sa sinom Archiejem živjeli su u Vancouveru u Kanadi.
This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA
U Los Angelesu su u samoizolaciji
The Sun, pozivajući se na kraljevske “insajderske” izvore, piše i da je par preseljenje u SAD planirao već neko vrijeme, shvaćajući da u Kanadi iz različitih razloga neće uspjeti i da žele biti na području Los Angelesa, gdje je Meghan odrasla i gdje živi i njezina majka Doria.
Časopis People je, također pozivajući se na neimenovani izvor, objavio u četvrtak da se par već uselio u dom na području Los Angelesa i da nisu izlazili van, jer je Kalifornija prošli tjedan uvela mjere protiv koronavirusa.
Istodobno, kuća Disney je objavila da je Meghan narator/pripovjedač u dokumentarnom filmu o prirodi “Slon”, kojeg će prikazati 3. travnja na platformi Disney+, a novac od filma ići će u dobrotvorne svrhe. To je ujedno i prvi posao za bivšu glumicu otkako su ona i Harry u siječnju najavili da odustaju od kraljevskih dužnosti.
Sharing an outtake from filming last week for @Queens_CommonWealth_Trust (QCT) as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with young leaders in their roles as President and Vice President. Visit our stories to see the QCT highlights from the discussion with these inspiring individuals and find out more about the amazing work they do at @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust • Photo The Duke and Duchess of Sussex / Chris Allerton / Crossfire for QCT
