NOVI ŽIVOT

HARRY I MEGHAN ODSELILI IZ KANADE: Napuštanjem kraljevskih dužnosti izgradit će ‘novu progresivnu ulogu’

Foto: Profimedia Autor: HINA 08:56 27.03.2020

Harry i Meghan su zadnjih nekoliko mjeseci sa sinom Archiejem živjeli su u Vancouveru u Kanadi

Princ Harry i njegova supruga Meghan napustili su Kanadu i preselili se u Los Angeles, gdje se planiraju za stalno nastaniti nakon što se povuku s kraljevskih dužnosti, objavio je u četvrtak britanski The Sun.

HARRY I MEGHAN PODIJELILI SAVJETE KAKO SE SUOČITI SA SOCIJALNOM IZOLACIJOM: ‘Ne trebate patiti u tišini’

Ako je vjerovati pisanju The Suna, Harry i Meghan su privatnim letom otišli u Los Angeles, pri čemu te novine ne navode kada, a glasnogovornik princa Harryja odbio je komentirati te napise.

Harry i Meghan prestat će sa svojim kraljevskim dužnostima krajem ožujka, te će, kako su najavili, izgraditi “novu progresivnu ulogu”, uglavnom sa sjedištem u Sjevernoj Americi, koju namjeravaju sami i financirati.

Zadnjih nekoliko mjeseci sa sinom Archiejem živjeli su u Vancouveru u Kanadi.

View this post on Instagram

This afternoon, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day, alongside Her Majesty The Queen and Members of The Royal Family. The Commonwealth is a global network of 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals, and the Service today seeks to highlight the vast community which spans every geographical region, religion and culture, embracing diversity amongst its population of 2.4 billion people, of which 60 percent are under 30 years old. As President and Vice-President of the @Queens_Commonwealth_Trust, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been passionate advocates of the Commonwealth having spent many years working closely with the next generation of Commonwealth leaders. The theme of the Commonwealth for 2020 is ‘Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming', placing emphasis on youth, the environment, trade, governance, and ICT (Information and Communications Technology) and innovation. From working to protect the earth's natural resources and preserving the planet for generations to come, to championing fair trade and empowering the youth of today to transform the communities of tomorrow, the Service celebrates the Commonwealth's continued commitment to delivering a peaceful, prosperous and more sustainable future for all. Photo © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

U Los Angelesu su u samoizolaciji

The Sun, pozivajući se na kraljevske “insajderske” izvore, piše i da je par preseljenje u SAD planirao već neko vrijeme, shvaćajući da u Kanadi iz različitih razloga neće uspjeti i da žele biti na području Los Angelesa, gdje je Meghan odrasla i gdje živi i njezina majka Doria.

Časopis People je, također pozivajući se na neimenovani izvor, objavio u četvrtak da se par već uselio u dom na području Los Angelesa i da nisu izlazili van, jer je Kalifornija prošli tjedan uvela mjere protiv koronavirusa.

IZ PALAČE SU POTVRDILI: Princ Charles je pozitivan na koronavirus; ‘Ima blage simptome; trenutno radi od kuće…’

Istodobno, kuća Disney je objavila da je Meghan narator/pripovjedač u dokumentarnom filmu o prirodi “Slon”, kojeg će prikazati 3. travnja na platformi Disney+, a novac od filma ići će u dobrotvorne svrhe. To je ujedno i prvi posao za bivšu glumicu otkako su ona i Harry u siječnju najavili da odustaju od kraljevskih dužnosti.

