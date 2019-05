GRUBNIĆEVA MAJKA U HRABRIM ČIZMAMA OD 12.500 KUNA: ‘Kako zapanjujuće moja mama rastura balerinin look’

View this post on Instagram

Mom @brankagrubnic you are moon of my life… You make Life look fabulous… I Love you more and more every single day until the end of time… You are a Queen who has raised mini King, who is still trying to be strong as you are… 💞 I'm so thankful for our blessings and for the Love you give me every day… 🌸🌸🌸 #HappyEaster 🐰