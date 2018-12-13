GORAN VIŠNJIĆ SPREMA IZNENAĐENJE ZA FANOVE: ‘Jako sam uzbuđen pokazati što smo vam pripremili’

Domaći glumac u znanstveno-fantastičnoj seriji “Timeless” pojavljuje se u ulozi negativca Garcie Flynna
Goran Višnjić najnovijom objavom na društvenim mrežama oduševio je svoje obožavatelje. Naime, poručio je da će se 20. prosinca emitirati finale serije “Timeless” u kojoj se pojavljuje u jednoj od glavnih uloga. “Jako sam uzbuđen pokazati što smo vam pripremili”, napisao je na svom profilu.
POZNATI HRVATSKI GLUMAC POHVALIO SE FOTOGRAFIJOM IZ MLAĐIH DANA: U komentarima se javio i Goran Višnjić
View this post on Instagram
Well, today, just a few hours ago I finished my ADR (looping) session on these final two episodes of #timeless ( @abigailspencer was there and she liked it apparently…😂😉)… it looks pretty damn good… I can’t wait for you guys to see it…😎… December 20th! Not to far I hope… So, temporary saying goodbye (again🙄) to my fellow thespians until next time… 🙏… maybe someone will invent the time machine and visit offices of @Nbc sometime in summer of 2018…😳… You never know…😊😉… #clockblockers
JEDAN OD NAJPOZNATIJIH HRVATSKIH GLUMACA POKAZAO FOTOGRAFIJU IZ DJETINJSTVA: Možete li ga prepoznati?
Hrvatski glumac u znanstveno-fantastičnoj seriji “Timeless” glumi negativca Garcie Flynna. Serija je nakon prve tri sezone ukinuta, a ubrzo nakon toga obnovljena je za novu sezonu. Iako je najpoznatiji po ulozi Luke Kovača u “Hitnoj službi”, Višnjića smo gledali i u serijama “Sjeme života”, “Crvena udovica” i “Muškarci koji mrze žene”.
View this post on Instagram
A wonderful night at @laphil with my little partner in crime Mr T. …😎… Who btw took this photo of me in front of #waltdisneyconcerthall Amazing performance by @gautiercapucon and beautifully conducted by @mtilsonthomas And may I add, such a surprising and delightful poetry reading…😊… Tchaikovsky and Ives… brilliantly done #Laphil…🙏👍…😊…
GORAN ‘PASHA’ VIŠNJIĆ FANOVIMA IZGLEDA KAO PORNO ZVIJEZDA: U njemu su prepoznali Staljina, Teslu, neki i pokojnog djeda
View this post on Instagram
Today I’m guest starring on a really cool show… but more about that later… 😎… What I want to say is, look at the layout of this trailer…?! It’s exactly the same as my home on the wheels from my first season on ER… Talking about time travel… and good memories… and good luck charms…😉… Anyway… Just to say hello, 👏, throw some emojis around and say; Happy almost weekend…! 😊😬🎉
View this post on Instagram
My kids named this crazy little pug, Flynn… Flynn is not a very good listener so when I walk him off leash I need to yell “Flynn” a lot… My kids find it funny when people on the beach recognize me from my last show…😳… they give me that look… isn’t that a guy from #Timeless…? He named his dog after his TV show character?! … Lame… Kids…🙄… Happy Thursday! 😉 #garciaflynn
Imaš komentar?