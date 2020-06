GORAN VIŠNJIĆ SE OGLASIO NA INSTAGRAMU: ‘To je neoprostivo i tragično. Ljut sam, tužan i ne mogu šutjeti…’

View this post on Instagram

Please read this post above by #mlk and give it a thought. Stop for a moment and really take a minute to think about it… What happened to #georgefloyd was inexcusable and tragic and it shouldn’t have happened, period . I know sometimes is uncomfortable to talk about these things, it’s uncomfortable to draw a flack of negative comments because you should stay silent and not talk about important things because you are an “actor” only… But… George Floyd was KILLED by a person who’s supposed to protect us all, equally! By a police officer… And his colleagues did nothing to stop him! Nothing… it’s sad and infuriating… I just can’t stay silent, it’s bursting out of me and I’m mad, and I’m sad and I had to say it… Remember #colinkaepernick and other players peacefully kneeling…?! It brings to mind a quote by #JFK :” Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” I don’t want to finish on such an ominous note… I know we can fix this, we can improve, become better human beings… I know we have that strength, but we ALL need to step up as a society, as one, and stop the silence …🙏🏻…