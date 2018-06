GLUMICA PROGOVORILA O VEZI S 30 GODINA STARIJOM KOLEGICOM: ‘Apsolutno sam zaljubljena, ona je moja ljubav’

This was a great night and one that went by so fast, I never really had a chance to take it in. Today we are using our collective voices to shine some much needed light on issues that have affected all of us in some form or another, and I just wanted to take a moment and also say that today is a celebration of what drives us creatively… so congratulations to all the nominees and I hope you all take the time to savor these moments, as they are rare indeed. #timesup @goldenglobes

