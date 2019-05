GLUMAČKI SVIJET TUGUJE: Preminula zvijezda iz kultnog filma ‘Kum’

View this post on Instagram

Today we lost Carmine Caridi veteran of over 100 feature films as well as leading roles on Broadway and the "real Sonny" in all our hearts. Carmine's humor, dry wit and well used repertoire of one liners made our Monday lunches memorable. In the banter he led inspired the scene I wrote for him and fellow "goomba" in Frank and Ava. So long for now, pal.